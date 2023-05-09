(Bloomberg) -- Qualitas Ltd. has obtained up to A$1 billion ($678 million) to be incrementally invested in Australian commercial real estate via private credit, the Australian property investment manager said in a statement.

Qualitas has signed a deal with an unnamed global institutional investor, who will provide the money in tranches, starting with an initial A$220 million ready for use, according to the statement. The remaining A$780 million is subject to further approvals and conditions. Qualitas also will co-invest up to A$30 million as part of the deal.

Private credit, where institutions and funds make loans directly to companies in one of the most opaque areas of the global debt market, has grown into a $1.4 trillion industry, propelled by investors hunting for returns in the era of low interest rates. Yet the aggressive policy tightening by central banks in Australia and the US, coupled with the unfolding global banking turmoil, is driving up risk premiums.

Given strengths including Australia’s fast population growth and highly regulated banking system, the country’s commercial real estate market is a “safe haven” for capital, according to a presentation given by Qualitas at an industry conference earlier this month.

“The security, stability and quality of Australia’s CRE sector is continuing to draw strong interest from global institutional investors and there is an expanding pipeline of CRE private credit opportunities with an income focus as traditional sources of finance reduce their lending in this sector,” the statement cited Andrew Schwartz, Qualitas’ group managing director and co-founder, as saying. He added that the current market environment is “placing a premium on the provision of liquidity.”

