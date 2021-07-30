(Bloomberg) --

The attention of global investors returned to China this week as a crackdown on for-profit education companies triggered a massive selloff in the nation’s equity market. Jason Hsu, founder and chief investment officer of Rayliant Global Advisors, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how investors should navigate through the nation’s regulatory risks, and how the dominance of retail traders gives China’s market a “casino feel.”

