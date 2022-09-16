(Bloomberg) -- Not everyone is suffering in this ugly period on Wall Street. A fast-moving breed of quant trader is making money surfing the day-to-day momentum of US equities -- extending the cohort’s comeback in a year marked by poor liquidity and enduring volatility.

Intraday trend-followers -- who wager that stock gains and losses will intensify within the same trading session -- had their best day in four months during the big Tuesday plunge in the S&P 500 on shock inflation data.

According to a Deutsche Bank index, the strategy is now on course for one of its best weeks in 2022 as it extends an 8.6% comeback from a January trough. It’s now up 1.4% this year, compared with an 18% slump in the American equity benchmark.

These systematic players seek to exploit the theory that any big stock move is likely to accelerate by the close of the trading day, since the likes of passive funds and option dealers need to adjust their positions in the final minutes of the session.

The strategy struggled last year amid signs the approach had become too popular. Now it’s bouncing back as rampant inflation, rising rates and slowdown fears drag down the market.

“We’ve seen good performance of this strategy,” particularly for the Nasdaq 100, said Sandrine Ungari, head of cross-asset quant research at Societe Generale SA. “We’ve had a longstanding selloff and liquidity conditions have resumed to be quite bad.”

In its most basic form, the intraday trade is simple: When a gauge like the S&P 500 jumps at the open, go long futures -- or short them if it’s down -- and close any positions at the end of each day.

The bet is that if the gauge opens, say, 1% lower, index funds and options dealers are more likely to need to offload shares late in the day. And because selloffs tend to trigger more panic and less liquidity, the strategy should be even more profitable on bad days.

This flavor of trend-following gained a huge following after famously surging during the Covid selloff in March 2020. Soon after however, it started losing money for nearly two straight years.

While other factors were at play -- including inconvenient market-turning news during the day -- one theory holds that the strategy attracted too much cash on the back of 2020 returns. Business is thought to have boomed for investment banks packaging intraday trades into swap products for institutions.

The thinking goes that all those trend followers closing positions late in the day actually thwarted the trade. Whatever the reason, the Deutsche Bank index slid 8.5% last year as the S&P 500 surged 27%. In January, it fell 3% in one day, its worst crash since 2015.

“We also had the unwinding of flows around the close of all the intraday strategies,” said Ungari. “That created a negative drag in performance.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.