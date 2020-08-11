(Bloomberg) -- Volatility markets are flashing the green light for some $50 billion of quant-driven cash to pour into U.S. stocks over the next month.

Twenty-day realized swings in the S&P 500 Index have plummeted to the lowest since January, sending automated buying signals to a $275 billion systematic cohort who lever up in tranquil markets.

After deleveraging en masse during the Covid sell-off, these volatility-targeting funds are set to add fuel to American equities trading around all-time highs, according to investment bank calculations.

Nomura Holdings Inc. estimates that if the S&P 500 swings an average of 1% in either direction every day over the next month, vol-targeting players could snap up $49 billion of stocks. BNP Paribas SA estimates are for a more conservative $12 billion if realized volatility remains at current levels.

The market calm comes as U.S. equity benchmarks near or surpass all-time highs on the back of central-bank support and hopes the coronavirus will be contained. The S&P 500 has risen for eight consecutive sessions, approaching its record close from before the pandemic.

“We are again seeing vol control ‘light’ of their target equities allocation and reaccelerating purchases,” Nomura Holding Inc. strategist Charlie McElligott wrote in a note on Tuesday.

All told, there’s evidence that big-money players beyond vol-control funds are starting to warm to the market, potentially providing more ammo to stock indexes at records.

A gauge of so-called smart money and CFTC positioning data “now suggest institutional players are entering the market again,” BNP strategists wrote in a note on Tuesday.

