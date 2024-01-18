(Bloomberg) -- Super-powerful quantum computers may drive major innovations in financial markets by allowing for more complex transactions, according to the Bank of England.

A post on its Bank Underground blog said that the technology could create “quantum markets” that may transform payments and cause “high-level changes to how the market functions.”

“Quantum networks would allow a fundamental change to what a payment means,” according to the post by Ed Hill, who works in the BOE’s advanced analytics division. “Imagine that instead of simply saying ‘buy’, a party can say ‘buy, if …’ certain conditions on other simultaneous payments or events are fulfilled – like chains when houses are bought and sold, but much more complex and interrelated.”

Quantum computers are an emerging technology that involves much faster processing power compared to normal computers. The technology could be harnessed for a range of applications, such as drug discovery, but has also stoked concerns over cybersecurity.

“This begins to paint a very different picture to a classical market: huge amounts of information and computation flow in wholly-quantum systems, embedded in a new commercial landscape of hardware and service providers,” Hill wrote in the blog. “This image, and its trajectory, will become clearer as quantum computers, networks and other technologies continue their journey from science fiction to reality.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.