(Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corporation, the solid-state battery startup that has struggled to scale its innovations, hired a semiconductor industry veteran to oversee its technology and manufacturing groups.

Siva Sivaram, who most recently served as president at chipmaker Western Digital Corp. will take on the newly created role of president at San Jose, California-based QuantumScape, the company said in a statement Monday.

QuantumScape’s former vice president of manufacturing, Clayton Patch, left the company in March, according to his LinkedIn profile. He took over from Celina Mikolajczak, the Panasonic Holdings Corp. veteran who served as head of manufacturing at QuantumScape for a little over a year. Patch didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

