(Bloomberg) -- Electric-car battery developer QuantumScape Corp.’s shares sank the most ever on Monday, making it a stark outlier in the sector as stocks of most electric-vehicle companies rallied after strong December sales numbers.

The battery maker’s stock price had surged 259% through Thursday since its Nov. 27 merger with a blank-check company, pushing its market valuation to a high of nearly $50 billion last month. The company is backed by Volkswagen AG, as well as Bill Gates and Khosla Ventures, and expects to begin production of its solid-state lithium-metal batteries in the the second half of 2024.

The company’s registration statement for the sale of its shares was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 31. The stock dropped as much as 40% to $50.31 in New York on Monday.

