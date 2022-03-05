(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will allow quarantine-free entry for foreigners traveling to Bali starting March 7, bringing forward the plan by a week.

Visitors from 23 countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia, can get a visa on arrival as long as they are fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 prior to departure, Bali Governor Wayan Koster said in a notice on Friday. They will be tested again upon arrival on the island, with those positive for the virus required to isolate in a hotel or hospital until a follow-up swab on the third day.

They must also have health insurance with Covid-19 coverage.

Omicron Wave May Be Past Its Peak in Indonesia, Malaysia: Chart

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is gradually easing restrictions, following some other countries in the region in preparing to live with the coronavirus even as infections continue to spread nationwide.

Indonesia is accelerating its vaccination campaign by shortening the gap between the second dose and a booster dose to three months from six. Bali’s local government is accelerating its booster program to reach at least 30% of its population by the time tourists can enter without having to quarantine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.