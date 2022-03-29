(Bloomberg) -- Quarantine and isolation have become household words but there’s considerable confusion over the difference between them and when and for how long each should be practiced, especially as policies have been changing with virus variants.

To clarify the situation, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created an online calculator for the infected and exposed even as the pandemic wanes.

U.S. Covid infection rates have fallen to about 30,000 a day, a fraction of their level during the winter omicron surge, but still an appreciable number. Those who test positive for Covid-19 are encouraged to isolate at home, which means keeping separate from the uninfected, including family members, and wearing a mask when around others for at least five full days.

Quarantine is sometimes recommended for those who have been exposed to someone with Covid but don’t know if they are infected. Like isolation, quarantine lasts five days and begins the day after exposure. If someone in quarantine finds they’re infected, they are also expected to isolate.

The CDC’s calculator helps people determine when they can come out of quarantine or isolation, and it can be used on a desktop or mobile device. The tool prompts users to enter either the date of exposure, positive test or onset of symptoms depending on their situation. The tool uses the date given to determine when they can leave their home.

Guidance from the tool does not apply to people who are severely ill or with weakened immune systems. The tool also does not apply to positive cases and close contacts in high-risk settings, according to guidelines from the CDC.

The CDC recommends people who are not up to date on vaccinations and exposed to someone with Covid-19 to quarantine for at least five days if they don’t have symptoms. Those who are up to date on vaccinations and are exposed do not need to quarantine but are urged to get tested after five days.

People who test positive are to isolate for at least five days if they have no symptoms. Those with symptoms can end isolation after five days of being fever-free without the use of medication.

