Quarles Hints He May Stay at Fed After Term as Vice Chair Ends

(Bloomberg) -- Randal Quarles left open the possibility that he might remain in his role as a Federal Reserve governor after his tenure as vice chair for supervision expires on Oct. 13.

“My term as a governor of the Fed as you know extends until 2032,” Quarles said Tuesday during a virtual Politico Live interview. “There’s a tradition in our family but people serve out their full terms on the Federal Reserve board of governors even if they are no longer the chair or the vice chair still.”

Quarles is related by marriage to former Fed Chair Marriner Eccles, who resigned as chairman on January 31, 1948, and remained a Board member until July 14, 1951.

Fed governors in recent history have stood down if they are not reappointed to their leadership roles.

Quarles also said that he would complete his time as chair of the Financial Stability Board, which expires Dec. 1.

