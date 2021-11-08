Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon confirmed in an email Monday that he met with Tesla Inc. executives in October to discuss harnessing the province’s capacity to support the vehicle maker’s battery needs.

Quebec is known for being rich in resources, including lithium and nickel – key components in electric vehicle batteries. Another attraction for companies is its abundance of cheap electricity.

Fitzgibbon declined to provide further details about his meeting with Tesla, which was earlier reported by Electrek.

It’s not the first time Quebec has looked to capitalize on the electric vehicle boom.

The province announced in March that it would split a $100-million investment with the federal government for The Lion Electric Co. to build a highly automated battery-pack assembly plant just north of Montreal.