QUEBEC -- Premier Francois Legault announced today that Pierre Fitzgibbon will no longer be Quebec's economy minister.

Earlier today, a report from the province's ethics commissioner recommended that Fitzgibbon be suspended from the provincial legislature over an ongoing conflict of interest.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City that it was a mutual decision that Fitzgibbon would leave cabinet, adding that Fitzgibbon will remain a member of the provincial legislature.

Ethics commissioner Ariane Mignolet concluded that Fitzgibbon had repeatedly refused to follow the conflict of interest provisions of the ethics code for elected members by continuing to hold shares in two companies that do business with the government, ImmerVision and White Star Capital Canada.

Mignolet recommended that Fitzgibbon be suspended from the legislature until he either divested himself of those shares or resigned from his role as a cabinet minister and places those shares in a blind trust.

Fitzgibbon was absent from the legislature's sitting this morning.

Fitzgibbon has faced four investigations by the ethics commissioner, and in November he became the first Quebec cabinet minister to be censured by the members of the legislature for ethics violations.