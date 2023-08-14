You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
2h ago
Quebec government says it is open to studying whether to relaunch nuclear reactor
The Canadian Press
Quebec Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says he agrees with Hydro-Québec's decision to study a possible reopening of the province's only nuclear power plant.
Fitzgibbon reacted today to recent news that the power utility is looking into restarting the Gentilly-2 reactor in Bécancour, Que., as a response to growing energy demand.
The minister told reporters in Montreal that as Quebec moves away from fossil fuels, all alternative sources of energy should be studied.
But he warns that new energy projects should be both acceptable to the public and profitable.
The provincial government closed Gentilly-2 in 2012, in part because of the high cost of refurbishing the plant, which opened in 1983.
Hydro-Québec's announcement last week was met with criticism from environmental group Greenpeace Canada and from opposition politicians, who called on the government to launch a national discussion on Quebec's energy future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.
Politics
