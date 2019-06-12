LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC — The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers says the province enjoyed a record harvest this year due to a late spring and cold temperatures.

Despite a late start to the season, more than 159 million pounds of syrup was produced in 2019.

That's 41 million pounds more than last year, which was a sub par year and exceeds the 152.2 million pounds produced in 2017.

Part of the output increase is due to the addition of taps since the average yield decreased to 3.43 pounds per tap from 3.89 pounds two years ago.

Quebec produces 72 per cent of the world's maple syrup.

The provincial agricultural association has set a target of annual sales of 185 million pounds within five years.

