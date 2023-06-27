Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain in Quebec and investor on CBC Television's "Dragon's Den," has been charged with criminal harassment.

The Quebec prosecutor's office says Guzzo is accused of criminally harassing someone between November 2022 and June 2023. He was also charged for allegedly failing to comply with a condition not to communicate, directly or indirectly, with that person.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Guzzo suggested that the matter involved himself, "my wife and our lawyers."

He said the charges "are contested and vigorously denied."

"I would like to stress that my arrest has been highly unsettling, not only for me but more importantly, for our three children who have been living with me since November 2022 and who were present, in my home, at the time of my arrest."

A spokesperson for police in the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne, Que., says Guzzo was arrested over the weekend and appeared in court on Sunday.

Guzzo is CEO of movie theatre chain Cinémas Guzzo, which has 10 locations in Quebec, and he was one of the investors on the latest season of the CBC television show "Dragon's Den."

