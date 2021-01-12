Quebec reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row

If curfew doesn't work a more severe shutdown in Quebec is not off the table: Pierre Fitzgibbon

Quebec is reporting 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 today and 47 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 13 within the preceding 24 hours.

It's the second day in a row - and the third day since Dec. 17 - Quebec has reported fewer than 2,000 new infections.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by 61, to 1,497, and 221 people were in intensive care, a rise of 10.

The areas with the most new cases were Montreal and its northern suburb of Laval, which reported 597 cases and 268 cases, respectively.

Health officials say they administered 7,058 doses of vaccine Monday, for a total of 99,510. They say no one in Quebec has so far received a second dose of vaccine.

Quebec has reported 232,624 cases of COVID-19 and 8,782 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.