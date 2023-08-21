Quebec teachers unions call for better working conditions to address staff shortages

Unions representing Quebec teachers are calling on the provincial government to address staff shortages by improving working conditions.

Josée Scalabrini, president of a federation of 34 Quebec teachers unions, told a news conference today that teachers' workloads have become untenable.

She says teachers need more resources to manage the number of students who have learning difficulties.

Scalabrini cited a survey of thousands of teachers that she said showed 100 per cent of respondents reported lacking resources and that 48 per cent of students experience difficulty learning.

Teachers unions are in the process of renegotiating with the government a collective agreement that expired at the end of March.

Scalabrini says negotiations should focus on encouraging teachers to stay in the profession after what she says have been two decades of neglect by Quebec governments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.