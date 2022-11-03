Quebecor Looks to Expand in Canada, With Freedom Mobile or Not

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Quebecor Inc. says the company needs to expand outside its home market of Quebec, regardless of what regulators decide about its proposed acquisition of wireless assets from Shaw Communications Inc.

Montreal-based Quebecor is trying to buy Shaw’s Freedom Mobile division, which has more than 2 million customers in Ontario and Canada’s western provinces. The deal is meant to help resolve antitrust concerns around the C$20 billion ($14.6 billion) takeover of Shaw by Rogers Communications Inc.

But the federal Competition Bureau is still trying to stop the Rogers-Shaw deal, arguing that Freedom will be a weakened competitor under new ownership. The country’s merger court will begin hearings on the case next week. If the Rogers acquisition of Shaw is denied, Quebecor’s purchase of Freedom Mobile wouldn’t go ahead.

“We strongly believe we need to go elsewhere, where the competition is lower and for which we believe that we’ll be able to get a significant market share,” Quebecor Chief Executive Officer Pierre Karl Peladeau told analysts Thursday.

That could include Quebecor launching service in some regions of Canada as a mobile virtual network operator, or MVNO -- a wireless provider that leases other companies’ networks at wholesale prices.

Peladeau noted that Quebec, Canada’s second-largest province, is a relatively mature market that’s likely to have lower population growth in the years ahead because it has a more restrictive immigration policy than other parts of Canada.

Last summer, Quebecor bought the Toronto-based VMedia, a small internet and television provider. That potentially gives the company the ability to offer a bundle of wireless and wireline services, such as home internet, to consumers outside of Quebec, Peladeau said.

Quebecor could start the business “very quickly,” as it has “the capacity to work very closely” with equipment suppliers including Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia, he said.

The company’s shares were flat in Toronto trading after it reported adjusted earnings of 75 Canadian cents per share for the third quarter, slightly beating Bloomberg’s consensus estimates.

