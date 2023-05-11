{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    BCE

    You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 11, 2023

    Quebecor reports $120.9M Q1 profit, down from $121.4M a year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Quebecor

    Quebecor headquarters is seen Monday, October 6, 2014 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Quebecor Inc. reported its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders fell to $120.9 million compared with $121.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

    The company says the profit amounted to 52 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from 51 cents per share a year earlier when it had more shares outstanding.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.12 billion, up from $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, Quebecor says its income from continuing operations amounted to 59 cents per share, up from 54 cents per share in the first three months of 2022.

    The result matched the average analyst estimate for the company's adjusted profit, while the average estimate for revenue was $1.10 billion, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    Quebecor's Videotron subsidiary completed its acquisition of Freedom Mobile in April for a total purchase price of $2.85 billion.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.