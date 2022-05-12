Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 12, 2022

    Quebecor reports first-quarter profit edged higher form year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Quebecor a natural buyer for Freedom Mobile: Morningstar's Dolgin

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Quebecor Inc. reported its first-quarter profit edged higher compared with a year ago.

    The company said its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $121.4 million or 51 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $121.3 million or 49 cents per share a year earlier.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.088 billion, down from $1.091 billion in the first three months of 2021.

    Quebecor said its adjusted income from continuing operations amounted to 54 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau said the company is positioned favourably after the Competition Bureau said this week that it opposes the Rogers Communications Inc. deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc.

    Quebecor has expressed an interest in buying Shaw's Freedom Mobile business that regulators are expected to require to be sold as a condition of approval for the proposed deal.