    Nov 7, 2019

    Quebecor reports Q3 profit down from year ago, revenue creeps higher

    The Canadian Press

    Quebecor

    Quebecor headquarters is seen in Montreal on October 6, 2014. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    MONTREAL -- Quebecor Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

    The telecommunications and media company says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $178.5 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

    That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $187.1 million or 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.07 billion, up from $1.05 billion a year ago.

    Adjusted income from continuing operating activities totalled $173.8 million or 68 cents per share.

    That compared with adjusted income from continuing operating activities of $141.5 million or 61 cents per share a year ago.

     