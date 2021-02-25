Quebecor reports Q4 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

MONTREAL - Quebecor Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per share, up from 20 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Quebecor says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $159.8 million or 64 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $145.1 million or 57 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.15 billion from $1.14 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The overall increase came as telecommunications revenue rose, but the company's media and sports and entertainment divisions saw revenue decline.