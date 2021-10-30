(Bloomberg) -- Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.’s 95-year-old head of state, “seems in very good form,” according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite being told to rest for at least another two weeks by her doctors.

“I spoke to her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job,” Johnson said to broadcasters in Rome on Saturday. “She’s been told by her doctors that she’s got to rest and I think we’ve got to respect that and understand that. Everybody wishes her all the very best.”

Concerns about the Queen’s health first emerged on Oct. 20 when she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland on the advice of her medical team. It later emerged she had also spent time in hospital. She has dropped plans to appear at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, which begins on Sunday.

The Queen was seen using a walking stick for the first time during a Westminster Abbey service on Oct. 12.

The monarch has been told that she can continue to work at her desk during her convalescence and she will also conduct some video calls. The Queen won’t, however, be undertaking any official visits. She still intends to attend the annual service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead on Nov. 14.

