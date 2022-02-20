(Bloomberg) --

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.’s 95-year-old monarch, has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The queen is experiencing mild “cold-like symptoms” but expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor over the coming week, the palace said in a statement.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement said.

Concerns about the Queen contracting Covid heightened this month after her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, tested positive after having had contact with the monarch. The revelation comes weeks after the U.K.’s longest-serving monarch completed 70 years on the throne. The country is due to hold nationwide celebrations in June to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The announcement also came the day before U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to lift remaining Covid restrictions for England. Johnson is set to announce tomorrow that people testing positive for Covid will no longer have to self isolate and the government will also wind down its free testing program.

The U.K. has had more than 161,000 Covid deaths, the second-highest fatality count in Europe after Russia.

