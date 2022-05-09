(Bloomberg) -- Queen Elizabeth II will miss the opening of Parliament on Tuesday due to ongoing “episodic mobility problems,” her office said.

It means she will miss the Queen’s Speech in which she sets out the government’s agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session. The decision was made in consultation with doctors and Prince Charles will read the speech on behalf of his 96-year-old mother, according to Buckingham Palace.

Boris Johnson’s government has previously said the speech will focus on its plans to grow the economy, cut the cost of living and clear Covid backlogs.

