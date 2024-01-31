(Bloomberg) -- If one wants to drive in royal style, they’re in luck. The Loire Blue Range Rover that was used by the royal household and the late Queen Elizabeth II is up for sale. The price to own the Range Rover used by the Queen is £224,850 ($285,000), and it’s being sold by Bramley Motor Cars in Surrey, England. A new model starts at just under £100,000.

The dark sapphire blue SUV with ivory leather interiors and only 18,206 miles on it was once equipped with police lighting and sirens, according to sales manager Jack Morgan-Jones. That’s been removed, he says, but the grab handles that were added to help the queen get in and out of the vehicle still remain. The 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography also maintains the original registration number that was issued back when it was a royal vehicle.

There is a strong connection between Land Rovers and the Royal Family, and the brand has held a royal warrant since 1951. The late Queen was often seen driving—or being driven around—in a Range Rover near Windsor Castle and the royal palaces.

This particular Range Rover has an important American connection, too, Morgan-Jones tells Bloomberg. Prince Philip drove the Obamas around in the vehicle in April 2016 during the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom. It was one of the rare occasions for a sitting US president to be seen in a vehicle that isn’t “the beast,” the famous presidential Cadillac with all the security features installed.

The same car was sold in 2019 for £130,000, but this will be the first time it’s back on the market since the Queen’s death in Sept. 2022.

“Because of this car’s history, it’ll likely end up with a collector, someone who has scratched their itch buying supercars but instead wants a car with an immense history,” says Morgan-Jones. “Outside of its history, it’s just a lovely car, especially with its royal coloring of blue and white.”

