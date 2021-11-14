(Bloomberg) --

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.’s 95-year-old monarch, will not appear at an event to commemorate the nation’s war dead on Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced.

The Queen, having sprained her back, has “decided with great regret” that she will not be able to attend the Remembrance Day Service, the palace said in a statement.

The country’s longest-serving head of state was due to attend the service at the Cenotaph monument in London. Instead, a wreath will be laid on her behalf by other members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The appearance would have marked the queen’s first public in-person event since scrapping plans to visit Northern Ireland and later Glasgow for the United Nations climate conference. She also stayed in hospital last month and was seen using a walking stick for the first time.

The headlines brought renewed attention to her health, which has generally been robust for her age. The queen, who ascended the throne in 1952, has been a steady and largely popular figure through the U.K.’s recent political turbulence with its exit from the European Union as well as the royal family’s own controversies including Prince Harry’s departure from official duties.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.