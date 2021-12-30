(Bloomberg) -- Ocado chief executive Mel Smith was given an award by Queen Elizabeth II for helping supply food during the pandemic.

The award -- which followed the delivery service’s dramatically increased capacity during the coronavirus crisis -- was one of many handed to business leaders as part of the U.K.’s New Year honors.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry body UKHospitality, was also recognized for championing the pub and restaurant industry, which was devastated by lockdown measures.

Fintech entrepreneur Manoj Varsani was given an honor for setting up the voluntary SOS Supplies group to address shortages in supplies of personal protective equipment for medical workers.

Elsewhere, racing driver Lewis Hamilton was given a knighthood, as was former Tesco Plc boss Dave Lewis, who was credited with turning around the country’s biggest private employer.

Robert Chote, former chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility, also receives a knighthood, meaning he can use the title “sir” before his name.

