Jun 26, 2023
Questions About Putin's Grip on Russia (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg's Nick Wadhams and Laura Davison discuss the latest news on Russia as Vladimir Putin spoke earlier today after Wagner Group's Yevgeny Prigozhin called off a rebellion over the weekend. Nick and Laura also give their insights on what this means going forward for Putin's leadership. They speak with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
Politics
