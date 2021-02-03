(Bloomberg) -- The set of rules published this week by organizers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics offers an early glance at measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pathogen, but failed to answer the crucial question of whether the Games can go ahead this summer as planned.

Coronavirus tests will be conducted before and after arrival in Japan and then at least every four days, with movements limited to a pre-determined plan. The first version of the “Playbook” unveiled Wednesday, however, was light on many details, such as how and on what schedule participants, athletes and other staff would be checked for the coronavirus or what would happen if they test positive.

With thousands of people from around the globe set to descend on Tokyo, where the pandemic still isn’t under control, citizens remain nervous. Just 16% of Japanese say the event should be held as planned this summer. The country declared a state of emergency last month, seeking to reduce infections and pave the way for the Olympics, which were postponed last year.

“It’s questionable whether these rules are viable or not,” said Kenji Shibuya, professor and director of the Institute of Population Health at King’s College London. “While mutant viruses are going around, delegations are coming to Japan from all the world, so there is a risk that infections will spread in Japan.”

Even so, the playbook is an important step in clarifying the conditions under which they can take place. The document was prepared by the Tokyo Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

Organizers said they will decide more specifics in an update in April, in order to make use of the latest testing technology and other developments. Participants will need to submit a negative test before departure for Japan and may be tested on arrival.

One thing was clear: vaccinations won’t be mandatory. The organizers won’t require athletes and teams to be inoculated in order to take part, but said instead that they’ll work with each national Olympic committee to “encourage and assist their athletes, officials and stakeholders to get vaccinated in their home countries, in line with national immunisation guidelines, before they go to Japan.”

That also means that the participants will have to comply with the rules in the playbook, whether they have been vaccinated or not, they added.

Teams were told not to join events as spectators, and not to use public transport. They will also have to download a contact tracing app. They will not have to quarantine when they arrive in the country. Athletes will be housed in the Olympic Village rather than being dispersed around hotels in Tokyo, organizers said.

Shibuya said that border checks won’t be enough to counter the spread of the infections unless a strict 14-day quarantine is enforced upon arrival.

Spectator Question

Despite speculation over the future of the games, the organizers continued to insist Wednesday that they would go ahead. They cited the knowledge gained on how the virus spreads since the decision last March to postpone the Games, as well as the successful resumption of thousands of other sports worldwide among reasons for their optimism.

The playbook made no specific mention of how spectators would be handled. Decisions on that question, including the number allowed and the prospects for overseas spectators, will be made within the next few weeks, Dubi said.

The Tokyo 2020 Committee has already indicated that it will need to decide on whether to impose limits on attendance or restrict spectators from entering the country by this spring, due to the ticketing process.

The playbook will also be updated as the pandemic situation changes ahead of the games, which are set to kick off on July 23, a year after they were originally due to start.

“Tokyo is the best-prepared city we have ever seen,” Christophe Dubi, IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, said on video conference.

