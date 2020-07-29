(Bloomberg) -- Quibi, the video-streaming service started by former Walt Disney studio head and DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, failed to dispatch a lawsuit alleging that it stole its signature “turnstyle” technology from an Israeli company.

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday denied Quibi’s request to dismiss the trade-secret misappropriation and patent-infringement claims brought by Eko in March. The judge, who earlier this month denied Eko’s bid to block Quibi’s use of the technology while the question of who owns it was being litigated, also rebuffed Eko’s request to throw out Quibi’s separate lawsuit seeking a ruling it wasn’t infringing Eko’s patent.

The feature allows viewers to switch seamlessly between a full-screen landscape version of a scene and full-screen portrait version on their mobile phone.Eko alleges that it showed its proprietary rotation technology to Katzenberg as early as 2017 as well as in later meetings with Quibi executives.

Representatives of Quibi didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling.

Quibi, which is ran by former EBay Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman, earlier this month denied a report that it lost 92% of paying subscribers after their free trials expired, saying it was “incorrect by an order of magnitude.”

The company said 5.6 million people downloaded the Quibi app and that it is “seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers,” without saying how many. A report from analytics firm Sensor Tower Inc. estimates that only 72,000 of people who signed up for a 90-day free trial of Quibi in the first three days after it launched stuck with the app.

The Wall Street Journal reported in May that Elliott Management Corp. is financing Eko’s lawsuit. As part of the financing, the hedge fund manager would end up with a stake in Eko, the newspaper said, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

The cases are Quibi Holdings LLC v. Interlude U.S., 20-cv-2250, and JBF Interlude 2009 Ltd.-Israel v. Quibi Holdings LLC, 20-cv-2299, U.S. District Court, Central District of California (Los Angeles).

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.