(Bloomberg) -- Those who know Kristoffer Melinder say it was easy to forget Nordic Capital’s managing partner was in the room when heads of the low-key buyout firm met virtually to talk deals during the pandemic.

“Ideally the decisions happen and I am silent,” Melinder, who starts his day at 6 a.m in the gym, said in an interview. “It is not necessary for me to influence everything.”

The laid-back approach belies the busiest period of dealmaking in Nordic’s 30 year-plus history. It was involved in a record 14 acquisitions last year, including the take private of U.S. health-care software company Inovalon Holdings Inc. for $7.3 billion including debt -- its biggest-ever buy.

Light-touch leadership is not a style usually associated with the dog-eat-dog world of private equity, which has been supercharged for more than a decade by rock-bottom interest rates, generous monetary policy and record inflows of investor capital.

In a fiercely competitive market that’s seen firms scramble to outbid each other in the auctions of prized assets, Nordic was wary of overpaying for “second-tier businesses,” according to Melinder.

It decided more than a decade ago to try and avoid auctions. “We had gotten used to the drug,” the 50 year-old former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker said. “We had a big debate in 2010. Quit the auctions.”

Build, Repeat

Since then, Nordic has sought to generate its own opportunities and often that’s required patience.

In 2017, it partnered with Ohman Group to buy Nordnet for about 6.6 billion Swedish kronor ($708 million) after a years-long pursuit that involved meeting with the online broker every three months until it got the call to say “we like you.” Nordic sold its remaining holding in Nordnet last year with the broker valued at 38 billion Swedish kronor.

Nordic made eight full or partial exits in 2021. It agreed to sell trading technology provider Itiviti for 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) and German eye-care operator Veonet Group, which Bloomberg News previously reported as having a similar value.

“We buy growth, not cyclical,” said Melinder, who joined Nordic in 1998. “You buy businesses because they have good products. Then we build a system around it and build expertise around it and do it over and over again.”

Exit Conditions

Like its peers, Nordic has enjoyed a healthy environment for exiting its investments, whether through sales or initial public offerings.

But the historic period of low interest rates is coming to an end, stock markets are wobbling and the geopolitical backdrop is darkening, and it can be harder to squeeze out returns from assets bought at the top of a cycle. Melinder says private equity firms, especially those that have taken on too much risk, now need to adjust expectations about what they can return to investors in the years ahead.

“When we buy a business, we need to assume that exit conditions will not be as favorable as they are today,” said Melinder, who was speaking before the escalation of tensions between Russia and western governments over Ukraine.

Nordic was launched in 1989 by Svenska Handelsbanken AB bankers Robert Andreen and Morgan Olsson. It’s gone on to invest 19 billion euros in more than 120 companies. The firm has about 160 employees and primarily targets the health-care, technology, industrial and financial services industries. It’s currently spending money from two funds: a 6.1 billion-euro buyout flagship and a smaller 1.2 billion-euro mid-market vehicle.

Attention may soon return to the rich market for fundraising, where firms are gathering ever-larger pools of money. Nordic, which has historically waited around two to three years between its flagships, raised its 10th buyout fund in 2020.

Staying Private

For now, Nordic is staying purely focused on buyouts and has no plans to follow the path of peers that have transformed into one-stop shops for investors by expanding their mix of products to include infrastructure, real estate and credit funds.

One such firm is its Stockholm neighbor EQT AB, which launched with backing from banking group SEB just a few years after Nordic and has grown into one of Europe’s largest investment firms with more than 70 billion euros under management. It went public in 2019 and has seen its shares rise more than 400% since.

While the success of that IPO is said to have stirred similar ambitions in other big names, including CVC Capital Partners, Melinder said Nordic won’t be joining the public markets, where investors value the kind of recurring management fees that a broader mix of strategies can deliver.

The industry “needs to continue to show that it delivers better returns than public equities,” Melinder said. “If you decide to become an asset manager, I think you start to move away from that.”

(Adds number of Nordic Capital employees in 14th paragraph. An earlier version of this storry corrected the number of Nordic Capital’s last buyout fund in 15th paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.