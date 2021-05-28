(Bloomberg) -- After more than a year of delayed premieres, darkened theaters and financial pain, the box office is finally starting to look like something close to normal.

When moviegoers head out this weekend, they’ll have the opportunity to see two new major films on the big screen -- an opportunity that hasn’t been available since early 2020. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount Pictures is releasing “A Quiet Place Part II,” while Walt Disney Co. debuts the “101 Dalmatians” origin story “Cruella.” Both have already generated millions of dollars in early ticket sales.

Analysts expect the weekend to be the biggest since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Domestic receipts for the top 10 films could jump 350% compared with last weekend, and more than 40% from their best weekend since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, according to analysis from Boxoffice Pro. It also will be the most telling sign yet whether viewers are ready to get off the couch and see movies on the big screen again.

“This is a key weekend for the movie industry and a real-world test of the appeal of the movie-theater experience for consumers who have been cooped up at home,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at Comscore Inc. “All eyes are on the two blockbusters that carry on their shoulders the hopes of a strong summer movie season.”

“A Quiet Place Part II,” a sequel to the 2018 horror film starring Emily Blunt, is expected to take the No. 1 spot, generating $42 million over the weekend, according to Boxoffice Pro. In a Thursday preview, the movie made $4.8 million, about $500,000 more than its predecessor did on its Thursday preview in April 2018. And it managed to generate that revenue while only 71% of U.S. theaters are open, according to data from Comscore.

Disney’s “Cruella” performance will be somewhat tempered by the fact the movie is also available to Disney+ customers online -- for an extra $30 fee. It’s expected to take in $17.5 million this weekend after making $1.4 million in a Thursday preview. Both movies will get a lift from the longer Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S., which could add about $5 million or more to each of their total receipts by Monday, Boxoffice Pro estimated.

Slow Start

If the movies hit their targets, it will be a much-needed jolt to a business that’s come back in fits and starts. Some releases have performed well in 2021, including “Mortal Kombat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” from AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., despite the movies being available for viewing at home. But with studios still cautious about putting their biggest blockbusters in theaters, some weekends have had no new releases. That’s made it harder for the industry to build momentum.

The weekend also contains risks. “A Quiet Place Part II” is the first major movie a studio has released exclusively in theaters since “Tenet,” a Warner Bros. sci-fi picture directed by Christopher Nolan that came out in September 2020. That movie underperformed, putting a chill on the entire industry and leading studios to delay new films or find ways to get them online sooner than they’d initially planned.

The “Quiet Place” sequel, directed by John Krasinski, was initially scheduled to come out in theaters on March 20, 2020, right as Covid-19 began to ravage the U.S. It was delayed multiple times, but the studio rebuffed the idea of putting it online. The film tells the story of a family navigating a world overrun by vicious aliens that attack anyone who makes a sound.

The first movie in the series was a surprise smash, generating $50 million on its opening weekend and ultimately selling more than $330 million in tickets globally.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.