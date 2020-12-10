(Bloomberg) -- Quilter Plc, the British wealth manager, is considering a sale of its international operations as it continues to streamline its business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

London-listed Quilter is working with an adviser to gauge interest in the unit, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The international business, which offers investment products targeted at expatriates, had about 20.6 billion pounds ($27.4 billion) of assets at the end of September.

Quilter as a whole had about 109.5 billion pounds under management at the end of the period. The company has been divesting peripheral operations, agreeing last year to sell a portfolio of heritage life insurance and pension policies to focus on wealth management in the U.K.

No final decisions have been made, and Quilter could still decide to keep the business, the people said. A representative for Quilter declined to comment.

