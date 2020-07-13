(Bloomberg) -- Allegations about labor abuses in the U.K. clothing industry spread to fast-fashion maker Quiz Plc after a report said that one of its garment suppliers in Leicester was paying less than minimum wage.

The company said Monday it has suspended business with the supplier, which appears to have subcontracted work out to a third-party, which is also a violation of Quiz’s code of conduct. The Times said a factory supplying Quiz has been paying workers 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour.

Quiz also said it will make a full review of its supply auditing process and will soon name an independent company to monitor the companies it purchases from.

Last week Boohoo Plc shares fell 28% after reports about conditions at suppliers in Leicester led U.K. regulators to start investigations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.