(Bloomberg) -- Qutoutiao Inc., the Chinese news and video aggregation app backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., more than doubled in its trading debut after pricing its downsized U.S. initial public offering at the low-end of the marketed range.

Qutoutiao climbed 113 percent to $14.90 at 12:03 p.m. in New York, where trading of the shares was halted three times because of volatility in the first 18 minutes. The Shanghai-based company sold 12 million American depositary shares for $7 apiece to raise $84 million, according to a statement on Friday. The shares, reduced from 16 million that company had planned to sell earlier, were marketed at $7 to $9 each.

Qutoutiao said it plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand and enhance its content and improve its products, as well as for marketing and general corporate purposes including potential acquisitions.

It joins the 24 Asia-based companies that have already listed on New York exchanges this year to raise a combined $7.3 billion in IPOs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with two-dozen listings in all of 2017 that raised $4.9 billion in new share sales.

Qutoutiao, whose name means “fun headlines,” has about 17.1 million daily active users who spend about 56 minutes on the app daily, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Monthly active users total about 48.8 million. The company has sought to work closely with stakeholder Tencent in various areas.

The company’s net revenue for the first half of 2018 jumped to $108.5 million, from $16.2 million from the same period a year earlier. As it focused on growing its user base and improving services, the company’s net losses mounted, rising to $77.7 million for the first six months of 2018 from $4.3 million a year earlier, according to a filing.

The offering was led by Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG. Qutoutiao is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol QTT.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Barinka in San Francisco at abarinka2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Michael Hytha, Matthew Monks

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.