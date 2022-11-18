(Bloomberg) -- (Updates to add shares at market close.)

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc., the owner of home-shopping networks QVC and HSN, went on a wild ride this week after a famed investor took a stake in the company and its content debuted on the Roku Channel.

Thirty-day volatility in the more-active Class A shares rose to the highest since the beginning of the pandemic as the stock landed at a 4.2% gain this week. The Class B shares, which have more voting power but see much lower trading volumes, surged 65.9%.

The big swings were kicked off early this week after a hedge fund run by Michael Burry -- who gained fame by betting against the housing market ahead of the 2008 crash -- reported adding 5 million Class A shares valued at $10.1 million in a regulatory filing Monday. The stock got another lift when the Roku Channel, an ad-supported streaming network, announced Nov. 15 that it had started carrying HSN and QVC.

Qurate Retail didn’t return a request for comment.

