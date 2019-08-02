(Bloomberg) -- R. Kelly, the Grammy-winning R&B artist facing multiple prosecutions for alleged abuse of teen girls, pleaded not guilty Friday to a sweeping federal indictment in New York accusing him of running his business as a racketeering enterprise that kidnapped and transported the children across state lines for sex.

Last month, the singer was charged in federal indictments in Chicago and Brooklyn, New York. He’s accused of coercing at least 13 girls and women into sexual encounters over more than two decades in New York, Connecticut, Illinois and California. In February, Kelly was charged in Illinois state court with sexually abusing multiple minors.

The Brooklyn case involves government claims Kelly led a criminal enterprise that included his managers, bodyguards and personal assistants, and used his fame to lure and prey on girls and women. If convicted of racketeering, Kelly faces as long as 20 years in prison. He was also charged with four counts of violating the Mann Act for allegedly transporting minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago allege Kelly produced child pornography by videotaping multiple sexual encounters with five minors and using threats and bribes to keep the evidence from being disclosed, including during a 2008 state trial on similar charges that resulted in his acquittal.

On July 16, a federal judge denied Kelly’s request to be freed on bond, concluding he posed a danger to the community and was a flight risk. Kelly, who has pleaded not guilty in both Illinois cases, remained in federal custody and was transported to New York to face charges there.

In Brooklyn, the government argued Kelly poses a flight risk and is a danger to others. There’s also a “serious risk” he could obstruct justice, lead prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes said. During his 2008 trail in Chicago, Kelly told witnesses they could be subject to “physical harm” if they testified against him, Geddes said.

Defense lawyer Douglas Anton said the government’s obstruction claims were “nothing but allegations.”

Bail Denied

Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione denied Kelly’s bail request, saying he was “extremely troubled by potential issues of obstruction in past cases.” Kelly “has a significant incentive to flee,” and can’t be trusted to comply with the conditions of his release, Tiscione said.

Kelly, dressed in navy blue prison fatigues, looked down for most of the hearing.

In a court filing, Anton said Kelly will fight the “absurdity” of government allegations that the singer used his concerts to lure victims into his sphere or led a racketeering enterprise. Kelly is a “a superstar singer,” and the five women who claim they were abuse victims were what “groupies” and were “dying to be with him,” the defense lawyer said.

One of the alleged New York victims was an adult fan “trying to get with him and hook up,” his lawyer said in the court filing. According to Anton, the woman is “seeking millions of dollars in a money payoff.”

Gloria Allred, who’s representing three of five accusers against Kelly, was in court for his arraignment. She was surrounded by about two dozen Kelly supporters, one of whom was wearing a shirt reading “Free R. Kelly” on the front and “Unmute R. Kelly” on the back.

