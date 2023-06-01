R Kelly’s Music Royalties Should Go to His Victims, Prosecutors Say

(Bloomberg) -- Any royalties R Kelly is still collecting from his music may soon be going to his sexual-abuse victims instead.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday moved to garnish the R&B singer’s royalties and other earnings from Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Publishing Inc. The government said he had so far only paid $28,000 out of the $504,549 he was ordered to pay his victims after being convicted of sex-trafficking in 2021.

Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, didn’t immediately return a voicemail message seeking comment about the government’s request. Representatives for Sony and Universal didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelly is currently in a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, after being sentenced last year to 30 years in prison in the Brooklyn case. He was separately convicted in a federal child pornography case in Chicago and sentenced to 20 years, most of which will run concurrently with the Brooklyn sentence.

The $28,000 was previously seized from the singer’s prison inmate account, which he could use to buy food and other items at a prison commissary.

The case is US v. Robert Kelly, 19-CR-0286, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

