(Bloomberg) -- Justice Secretary Dominic Raab promised a new Bill of Rights to end the requirement for the UK to follow rulings from the European Court of Human Rights, such as the one earlier this week that prevented Britain from deporting immigrants to Rwanda it said arrived in the country illegally.

In the government’s media round on Thursday, Raab told the BBC that interim orders such as the one issued by the ECHR on Tuesday “used to be regarded as purely advisory,” and said there is “no basis” for them in the European Convention on Human Rights, which the court administers.

Raab later said Britain couldn’t ignore the ruling because of the way the UK’s own Human Rights Act is written, but said the government “will address this squarely” with a new Bill of Rights he pledged to publish “shortly.”

Changing the way human rights law is applied in the UK is an attempt to appeal to MPs on the right of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, who regularly criticize what they see as left-wing lawyers using courts to prevent the deportation of people deemed to have no right to stay in Britain.

Read more: Johnson’s Tories Attack European Court as Deportation Halted

After the first flight to Rwanda was blocked late Tuesday, some Tory lawmakers urged the government to pull out of the ECHR entirely. But Raab made clear that isn’t the government’s intention.

“We’re going to stay within the convention, but make sure the procedural framework is reformed,” he said.

The new bill -- which was promised last month in the Queen’s Speech setting out the legislative agenda for the current parliamentary session -- will also curtail the ability of foreign criminals to avoid deportation on the grounds of protecting their family life, Raab said.

The purpose of the bill will be to “end the abuse of the human rights framework and restore some common sense to our justice system,” the government said in a document accompanying the Queen’s Speech.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.