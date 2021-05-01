(Bloomberg) -- An Indian government panel approved the appointment of career central banker T. Rabi Sankar as a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India.

Sankar, an executive director at RBI, will hold the new post for a period of three years, according to a note circulated by the Department of Personnel and Training.

While the statement didn’t specify Sankar’s portfolio, he’s likely to succeed B.P. Kanungo who retired last month as the deputy governor in charge of currency management, external investments, operations, payment, and settlement system.

