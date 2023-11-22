(Bloomberg) -- Rabobank was slapped with a €26.6 million ($29 million) European Union antitrust fine after traders colluded with counterparts at Deutsche Bank AG over euro-dominated bonds and government-guaranteed bonds.

The European Commission on Wednesday said its investigation unearthed evidence that between 2006 and 2016 traders exchanged commercially sensitive information and coordinated their buying and pricing strategies.

The Brussels-based watchdog exempted Deutsche Bank from a penalty of nearly €156 million after it blew the whistle on the illegal activity. The EU decision follows a formal warning leveled by watchdogs last year.

“Trustworthy and well-functioning bonds trading markets are crucial not only for the national authorities issuing bonds but also for the investors buying and trading them,” said Didier Reynders, who’s standing in for Margrethe Vestager as EU competition commissioner while she seeks the top job at the European Investment Bank. “We will remain vigilant and committed to preserve effective competition in financial markets,” he added.

The EU has spent more than a decade probing how bank traders swapped information in chat-rooms, leading to billions of euros in fines. The investigations followed its approval for billions of euros in government support to keep many European lenders alive during the financial crisis in the wake of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.

Rabobank said in a statement that it’s now weighing an appeal over the fine, which involved “certain historic communications between a small number of individuals.” Both lenders said they’d cooperated with the commission throughout the case.

The bloc’s investigation into Rabobank and Deutsche Bank marks the third EU investigation involving cartels affecting the market for bonds trading. In April 2021, the commission fined three investment banks a total of €28 million for participating in a US Dollar-denominated SSA bonds trading cartel. In May 2021, it found that seven firms participated in a European government bonds trading cartel and imposed fines totaling €371 million.

