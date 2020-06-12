(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris is on strong footing in Joe Biden’s search for a running mate amid a national debate over race. Fallout from mass protests against police violence have driven down President Donald Trump’s poll numbers. Trump on Wednesday rejected calls to overhaul law enforcement or cut funding for police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

U.S. activists are taking aim at statues of Confederate figures in New Mexico, Houston and elsewhere after one was toppled in Virginia and another was beheaded in Boston. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on military officials to rename a street named after Robert E. Lee. London boarded up a war memorial and statue ahead of rival demonstrations expected this weekend over racism and police violence. Rallies also are planned in Australian cities.

Companies are yielding to pressure to respond to racism inside and outside the workplace. Amazon is considering pulling the television show “Dukes of Hazzard” from its streaming service, while the country-music band Lady Antebellum changed its name, which evoked the pre-Civil War South. A well-known 1975 episode of British comedy “Fawlty Towers” has been pulled from a U.K. streaming service for containing racist slurs, in a move that highlights how broadcasters are reassessing their archives.

More statues were felled in America, while in England a statue of Edward Colston was pulled out of the water.

President Donald Trump has warned Seattle to crack down on its police-free protest neighborhood, saying if they didn’t he would. Here’s a look inside that place.

