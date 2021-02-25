(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Philipp Hildebrand withdrew from the race to lead the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, potentially leaving the field to candidates from Greece, Sweden and Australia.

The Swiss candidate made his announcement on Twitter. Two former European Commissioners -- Cecilia Malmstrom of Sweden and Anna Diamantopoulou of Greece -- and former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann were also in the running, though it’s not immediately clear whether any of them also dropped out.

Christopher Sharrock, the U.K. Ambassador to the OECD who is chairing the selection committee, declined to comment.

The process of finding a new chief for the Paris-based body, which makes proposals to governments on international policy, is scheduled to end in March.

The successor to outgoing Secretary General Angel Gurria will take office in June. Established in 1961, the group gives policy advice to the world’s richest countries, with key issues currently including how to tax multinational technology giants such as Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.

