(Bloomberg) -- Rachel Reeves’s rejection of proposals to cut government spending being considered by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt highlights the potential traps being laid for a possible Labour government by the governing Conservatives.

Hunt is considering cuts to public spending next month to make room for voter-friendly tax giveaways, according to a person familiar with the matter. That comes as his fiscal head room — the amount he can spend before breaching the government’s own fiscal rules — appears to be shrinking. The Office for Budget Responsibility told the chancellor on Wednesday he has about £13 billion ($16.3 billion) to spare — down from £14 billion projected last month, people familiar with the matter said.

With Labour favored to win a general election expected later this year, the danger for the current opposition is they are then left with unpalatable decisions in government about whether to reverse Tory tax cuts in order to ensure there’s enough cash for public spending.

“There does need to be an immediate injection of cash into our public services,” Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said Thursday in a press conference, during which she slammed the economic record of the past 14 years of Conservative governments and said Labour has a “concrete plan” for growth.

Reeves spoke in the wake of economic data on Thursday that showed Britain suffered a second consecutive quarter of declining output in the last three months of 2023, a performance she dubbed “Rishi’s recession,” saying it showed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had failed to deliver on one of his five key promises to voters — to restore growth to the economy.

“Our economy is now smaller than when Rishi Sunak entered 10 Downing Street in 2022,” she said.

Sunak and Hunt are gearing up to deliver the country’s annual budget on March 6, amid growing concern in the Treasury that he could have limited funds available to reduce the tax burden as demanded by a swath of Tory Members of Parliament and the party grassroots.

One of the people familiar said that the latest OBR estimate of the headroom available to Hunt suggests mooted measures like 2 percentage point cuts in either national insurance or income tax would be out the window.

The Treasury is now mulling whether to reduce projected public spending rises to around 0.75 percentage points a year — down from one percentage point — which could release between £5 billion and £6 billion for tax cuts, the Financial Times reported late Wednesday, citing unidentified Treasury sources.

Still, further squeezing public services in real terms comes with its own political risks following a decade of austerity under the Conservatives and growing public disquiet with the state of core services including health, criminal justice and transport. Moreover, economists have already questioned current future spending assumptions, saying they already entail unrealistic reductions in tight departmental budgets.

With an election due by the end of January at the latest, Labour is increasingly portraying itself as a government in waiting, and Reeves was flanked by two British flags as she spoke from a wood-paneled room reminiscent of the prime minister’s press room in Downing Street.

Nevertheless, Thursday’s economic data highlights how any incoming Labour government will also be restricted in its ability to make big changes to the economic direction of the country.

Reeves and Labour Leader Keir Starmer were forced earlier this month to hugely rein in the ambition of their cornerstone economic plan to ramp up green investment to £28 billion a year by the end of the next Parliament, instead reducing it to a £4.7 billion a year for five years.

Moreover, the two have tied their own hands in their ability to generate income to spend on public services, saying they won’t raise income tax, national insurance or value added-tax – the Treasury’s three biggest revenue raisers.

Asked on Thursday how she would fund any injection of cash into public services, Reeves pointed to Labour’s plans to scrap the non-domiciled tax status that allows wealthy foreigners to live in Britain without paying British taxes, end the value-added tax break for private schools and change how the bonuses of private equity managers are taxed. She didn’t say how much the measures would be expected to raise.

Conservative Treasury minister Bim Afolami hit back at Reeves, saying she was “talking down Britain”.

“They would take us back to square one, adding real pressure to every family’s cost of living with higher interest rates and higher taxes,” he said in a statement. “Labour do not have a plan for the economy.”

--With assistance from Alex Wickham.

(Updates with more details on headroom in eighth paragraph.)

