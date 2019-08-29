(Bloomberg) -- Racing-driver Lewis Hamilton is jumping on the meat-free boom by helping launch an international plant-based burger chain.

The vegan Formula One champion has invested in Neat Burger, a fast-food joint which will offer a variety of meat- and dairy-free burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes. It’s set to launch its first outlet in London on Monday and plans to expand globally by opening 14 franchises in Manhattan, Los Angeles and other locations over the next 2 years.

Neat Burger will feature Beyond Meat Inc.’s vegetable-based burgers, mixed with its own herbs and ingredients.

“As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high-street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again,” Hamilton said in a statement Thursday.

Fast-food chains have been quick this year to offer plant-based meat and dairy substitutes in a race to win over consumers looking to cut down on animal protein, out of environmental or health concerns. Burger King has been selling veggie burgers made by Impossible Foods Inc., while Nestle SA is supplying McDonald’s Corp. in Germany.

Beyond Meat’s shares have surged more than 500% since its initial public offering in May. The company supplies fast-food chains including KFC and Dunkin’ Donuts.

