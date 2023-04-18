(Bloomberg) -- Racism and a lack of funding are major reasons why Black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth than their White counterparts in the UK, a new report found.

The British government and the National Health Service have underestimated the role of racism in maternal outcomes and must set more tangible targets to improve maternity services for all women, according to the House of Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee.

Funds are also needed to tackle staff shortages and improve care, the panel said in a report Tuesday, reiterating calls from UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt when he led the Health and Social Care Committee to raise the annual maternity budget by as much as £350 million ($434 million).

Racial disparity in maternity care has long been an issue, particularly in countries like the US and UK, but little has changed in recent decades. The report found many of the problems have been documented for 20 years, yet remedial steps have only been taken in the last five years.

“Too many Black women have experienced treatment that falls short of acceptable standards and we are concerned that the government and NHS leadership have underestimated the extent to which racism plays a role,” the committee, chaired by Conservative Party politician Caroline Nokes, said in its report.

Women in the most deprived areas of Britain are also 2.5 times more likely to die in childbirth than those in more affluent places, according to the findings.

The statistics come after a major maternity scandal in the UK’s West Midlands. An independent review published last year found more than 200 babies and mothers could have survived at the Shrewsbury and Telford hospital trust if they had received better care.

The government has set up a number of maternity task forces in recent years to little effect, the committee said. Instead, it advised specific targets to measure improvements, efforts to gather more data on the experiences and outcomes of Black and ethnic minority women, and better educating staff on disparities.

