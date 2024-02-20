(Bloomberg) -- Radio and podcast company Audacy Inc. received court approval on Tuesday to emerge from bankruptcy and hand ownership to creditors including Soros Fund Management.

Audacy — the second-largest radio broadcaster in the US — will slash nearly $1.7 billion of debt from its balance sheet through its restructuring plan, according to court papers. Existing shareholders will be wiped out while high-ranking creditors, including the investment firm founded by billionaire George Soros, will be repaid with stock in the restructured company.

Audacy’s bankruptcy plan was unanimously approved by the company’s senior lenders, according to Caroline Reckler, an attorney with Latham & Watkins who represents the company. A single shareholder objected to the plan during the court hearing on Tuesday, arguing that liquidating the company would provide a better recovery for equity holders.

Despite the shareholder objection, US Bankruptcy Judge Chris Lopez approved the proposal during the hearing in Houston. “The liquidation analysis shows that the value never gets to equity,” he said.

Read More: Soros Fund Set to Own Biggest Audacy Stake After Bankruptcy

Soros’ stake in Audacy was disclosed in court filings last week, which showed the fund had scooped up more than $400 million of the company’s highest-ranking debt. After the company emerges from bankruptcy, Soros’ fund will own the largest stake in the company.

Audacy is only the latest addition to the billionaire’s media investment portfolio. The fund was part of a group of lenders that bought Vice Media out of bankruptcy last year and earlier took a minority stake in podcast company Crooked Media.

