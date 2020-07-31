(Bloomberg) -- Increased investment in radiotherapy is key to addressing a backlog of cancer cases in the U.K. brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a medical charity group.

The treatment may be safer than options such as chemotherapy because it doesn’t suppress the immune system. Developments in radiotherapy in the past decade also mean it can often be used as a substitute for surgery, meaning fewer hospital visits and less strain on intensive-care capacity. Lung cancer, for example, can now be treated in 20-minute outpatient sessions.

Yet Britain has under-invested in the technology compared with other countries since before the Covid-19 crisis took hold, according to the charity, Action Radiotherapy. That could exacerbate a looming cancer crisis in Britain; thousands of patients may have missed diagnosis as a result of the pandemic, analysis from Cancer Research UK shows. As the economic fallout of lockdowns progresses, some oncologists have recommended radiotherapy as a relatively inexpensive way to treat and cure patients.

“Radiotherapy is faster, quicker and remote, so it’s the smart solution to this crisis,” said Pat Price, chair of Action Radiotherapy, who has been an oncologist for 32 years and calls the current crisis in Britain “the greatest tragedy to hit cancer care in my lifetime.”

Radiotherapy uses radiation, usually X-rays, to kill cancer cells. It destroys cells in the diseased area by damaging their DNA, using machines that beam radiation directly at the cancer or through implants or injections. Most radiotherapy appointments don’t require overnight hospital visits, and the treatment can be used at various stages of cancer.

Internationally, about half of cancer patients typically require radiotherapy and the need is set to rise to 60%, according to Action Radiotherapy. Yet in the U.K., only 40% of patients are offered it, based on a 2019 analysis done by the charity. This equates to at least 24,000 Britons missing out on access to the treatment.

The U.K. ranked below six other high-income nations -- including Australia, Canada and Denmark -- in a study of cancer survival rates published by the Lancet in September. The Lancet noted that survival rates improved in countries that had invested more in radiotherapy. Cancer Research UK has also called on the government to invest in improvements to radiotherapy services across the country.

Typically, patients can complete their treatment for about 6,000 pounds ($7,800), while some cancer drugs can run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds, Price said. And quick access to treatment can often mean the difference between life and death. For some cancers, just two or three weeks can affect whether someone’s disease is curable.

A 250 million-pound investment in new treatment delivery centers and funding for a 10% to 20% increase in radiotherapy professionals were among solutions put forward to the British government in July by the All Party Parliamentary Group for Radiotherapy, as well as investment to replace aging radiotherapy machines.

