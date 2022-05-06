(Bloomberg) -- Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., which leases cell sites to wireless-tower companies and mobile-network operators, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Bill Berkman, is working with an adviser to solicit interest from potential suitors, including infrastructure investment firms, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A representative of New York-based Radius declined to comment.

Radius had a market capitalization of about $1.3 billion as of Friday afternoon. Its operating company, APWireless, has more than 8,000 cell-site leases in 21 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, its website shows.

Infrastructure-focused firms have been investing heavily in digital assets, which are viewed as stable with recurring revenue.

